Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,101,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

