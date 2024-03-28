Procyon Advisors LLC Has $17.28 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.5% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.75. 1,966,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

