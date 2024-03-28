Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Increases By 220.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5 %
GLDI traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $149.33. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.46 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $149.67.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
