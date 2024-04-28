DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.99

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. DEI has a total market cap of $141.27 million and approximately $1.99 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00133300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

