Sonen Capital LLC Has $390,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 118,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $81.84 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1548 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

