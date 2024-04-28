Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Artemis Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
