Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

