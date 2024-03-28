Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Rises By 203.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the February 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETX. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 76,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $786,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 28,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

