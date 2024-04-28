Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Avance Gas Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of AVACF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.
Avance Gas Company Profile
