Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avance Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVACF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

