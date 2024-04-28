Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 70.5% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of Azimut stock remained flat at $27.24 during trading on Friday. Azimut has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.
About Azimut
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.