Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 70.5% in April

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,000 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 560,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.3 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of Azimut stock remained flat at $27.24 during trading on Friday. Azimut has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

