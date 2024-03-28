Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 2%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 4,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 22,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
