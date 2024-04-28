Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Grows By 27.7%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,100 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

