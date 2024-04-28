Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.89

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.89 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.09). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.05), with a volume of 4,689,490 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.77) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.0 %

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,372.22, a PEG ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.