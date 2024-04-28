Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.54.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,054.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,054.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $188,748.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,987,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,293 shares of company stock worth $592,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 179,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

