Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $119.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

