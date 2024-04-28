Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 227,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jiuzi Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Jiuzi has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

