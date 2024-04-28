Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 227,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Jiuzi Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Jiuzi has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.
Jiuzi Company Profile
