Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,128 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,821,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock remained flat at $45.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

