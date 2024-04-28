StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

