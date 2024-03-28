Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 12%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 132,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 162,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -6.65.

About Sonoro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.