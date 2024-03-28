SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.24

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.24 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 75904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 202,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 244.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 181,239 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 167,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 60,759 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

