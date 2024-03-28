SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.15

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 339041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,179 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,257 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 466,801 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

