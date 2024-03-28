Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 578.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Special Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 27,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,092. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.
Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
