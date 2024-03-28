NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $0.48 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 135,799.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 171,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

