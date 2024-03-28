Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.43.

SCR stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,257. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.77.

In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

