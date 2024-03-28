TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,819. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.