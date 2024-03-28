Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in March

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 29th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Thai Oil Public Trading Up 20.8 %

TOIPF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

