Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 54.3% in March

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 29th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Trading Up 20.8 %
TOIPF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.
About Thai Oil Public
