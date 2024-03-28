Next Level Private LLC Boosts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.8% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

