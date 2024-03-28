Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

LON UJO traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 595,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,558. The company has a market cap of £15.72 million, a PE ratio of 747.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.90. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

