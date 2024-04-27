Komodo One Day Volume Reaches $2.25 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $54.58 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00036196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,790,244 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

