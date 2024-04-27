Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.1 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.47 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

