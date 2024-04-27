Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.1 %
Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.47 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences
In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.