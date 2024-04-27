Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 605,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 291,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Chakana Copper Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

