Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1662208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.