Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.09. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AP.UN shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.22.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

