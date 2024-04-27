Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 20% Higher

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,118,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 417,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

