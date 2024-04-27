Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$357.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$13.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$707,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,850 shares of company stock worth $31,119. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

