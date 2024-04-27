Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:HOM.U opened at C$10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. The stock has a market cap of C$357.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.99 and a 52-week high of C$13.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOM.U

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$707,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,850 shares of company stock worth $31,119. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.