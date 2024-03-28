Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $180.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,424,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,754,625. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

