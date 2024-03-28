Well Done LLC Sells 442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

