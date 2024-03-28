West Wealth Group LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,823,070. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.