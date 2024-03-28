Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.16

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 36450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $87,182.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 186.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

