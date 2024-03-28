Yikang Liu Sells 15,167 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$753.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$5.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2759974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

