Coq Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $307.06 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $307.06 million and approximately $27.33 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000443 USD and is up 9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $28,966,738.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

