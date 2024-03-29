Uniswap Price Hits $12.92 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $12.92 or 0.00018378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $7.74 billion and approximately $216.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00150541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.74359273 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $177,767,282.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.