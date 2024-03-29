Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $340.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.