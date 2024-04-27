Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

