Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.78.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.