Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $292,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,123,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 142,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

TDS stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -15.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

