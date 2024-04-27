Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth $42,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Stock Down 0.2 %

HEI stock opened at $206.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.63. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $209.65.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

