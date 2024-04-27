43,834 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Purchased by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 417,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 223,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 177,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teekay by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 179,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

