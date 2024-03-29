Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 517.5% from the February 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
JBAXY stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.
Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.3417 dividend. This is a positive change from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.87%.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.
