Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $164.55 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after buying an additional 71,179 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

