Ocean Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

